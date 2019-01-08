PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Drivers are being asked to avoid several roads in Palmer while emergency crews are on-scene of a car accident this evening.
Palmer Police, Fire, and EMS are investigating an accident in the area of Stimson Street between River Street and Route 32.
There's no word yet if anyone was hurt, or how long the area will be closed off for.
