EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One day after a person in Wales died from carbon monoxide poisoning, fire officials are warn everyone to check their CO alarms.

Now that the colder weather is upon us, officials are urging people to take a look at their carbon monoxide detectors before turning on their heat.

One person died, and another was transported to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak in their home on Brows Beach Road in Wales Wednesday afternoon.

Any home that burns fossil fuels for heat, it is required by law to have carbon monoxide detectors inside.

Fire officials are warning people at home to make sure all their carbon monoxide detectors are working properly, and they are encouraging homeowners to update those detectors that may be old.

"The best thing to do is to buy a combination smoke detector carbon monoxide. The good thing with those is that their voice activated and they have a ten-year sealed battery," said Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor.

"It’ll tell you what activated so if it says carbon monoxide, you’ll know it’s carbon monoxide and to get out of the house. If it’s a smoke detector it’ll say smoke detector and there’s no guessing," Chief Mottor explained.

Western Mass News has learned where you place the detectors is key too. CO rises so sometimes plug in detectors can catch it early.

"A good rule of thumb is within 10 feet of any bedroom and on every level of the home. One in the basement on the first floor, and if it’s a multi story home, one on each floor," Mottor added.

The key to preventing any issues is to get your heat and stoves regularly maintained.

If you think you may have a co leak in your home, evacuate immediately and call 911.