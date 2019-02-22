WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Westfield residents have been plagued for years with contaminated water issues coming from Barnes Air Base.
Now, the Centers for Disease Control is getting involved and that they will be testing people for contaminants.
For many years Westfield residents have asked the Department of Defense to help them others get tested for contaminants after a chemical run off tainted their water.
"We were stunned for a long long time," said Kristen Mello.
After years of fighting for clean water and testing following the discovery of a chemical called PFAS in Westfield water, residents will now be apart of a study by the CDC to see just how people who drink the water have been impacted by the chemical.
"Yesterday the CDC announced that the exposure assessment study that they will be doing with eight D.O.D. related sites. Eight communities are on that list and Westfield is one of them," Mello added.
In Westfield’s case, tainted water has been a concern for years after being traced to firefighting foam used at the nearby Barnes Air National Guard Base.
According to the CDC, "people in each of these communities will be selected randomly to participate in the exposure assessments."
This means a random sampling of people will be asked to give blood and urine tests.
"The sampling results from participants can give scientists information about community-level exposure."
The overall feeling for people in Westfield is relief.
"We never thought it would. We thought, we tried, we never thought it would include us. We are excited to get some answered," Mello continued.
As of now there is no time frame for when testing will begin in Westfield or how long the study will take.
