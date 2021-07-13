MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.
The Medford, Massachusetts-based bank said it had earnings of $1.94 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.
Century Bancorp shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $114.15, a rise of 58% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNBKA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNBKA
