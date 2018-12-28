SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are just a few days left until the new year and that means tax season is quickly approaching.
While there are several changes coming to taxes in the new year, perhaps the biggest one you should know about is to the form 1040.
For the 2018 tax year, the IRS will no longer use form 1040A or form 1040EZ.
Instead, there is a re-designed form 1040 and now many people will only need to file that with no schedules.
Doug Theobald, a Managing Partner with the MP Group in Springfield told Western Mass News that with the change in the new tax law, they've compressed the form to fewer lines so there is a change in the amount of information required.
Also under the new tax law, the government has expanded the standard deduction that tax payers are required to take.
In 2017, for a single tax payer it was $6,000, but this year that has increased to twelve thousand.
For a married couple, their standard deduction is now $24,000.
"A lot of tax payers need to look at their own personal situation to determine whether they're going to continue to itemize their deductions or whether they're going to take the standard deduction which may be more beneficial," said Theobald.
Theobald said that if you plan on taking the standard deduction, you might not want to make any charitable deductions before the end of the year and instead wait until next year so that you can bunch all of those numbers in one year and get over the standard deduction in 2019.
For more information on how to file your taxes in 2019, please CLICK HERE.
