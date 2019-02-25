SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Damage caused by the wind on Monday is a reminder to check your homeowner and auto insurance policies to make sure you're covered.
"All of a sudden this loud crash occurred and I heard glass smashing, and things being thrown across the other rooms in the apartment, and went out and saw all the damage," said Glenn Hamilton of Southwick.
Hamilton described to Western Mass News what it was like when he heard a tree come down on the Lakewood Village Apartments on Point Grove Road in Southwick.
Another pine tree came down on North Street Extension in Agawam, just missing a house.
Patrick Asta-Ferraro said its the third tree to come down in an many years.
"Everytime we ask the town they say they aren't taking down tons and tons of trees because it ruins the aesthetics. We don't know exactly what that means because there's a lot of dead trees in that area," said Asta-Ferraro.
Local insurance agent David Mathews said wind damage to trees is not covered, but there's a catch.
"The damage for a tree falling if it hits an insured item such as your house, garage, swing set, swimming pool, shed, that would be covered," Mathews explained.
In many cases, insurance will pay for the removal of the tree and if a tree falls on your car.
"Your car insurance is going to pay you for the damage to your car, but not for the tree," Mathews added.
If a tree from your neighbor's property falls and damages your property, your homeowners policy will cover the damages.
Mathews suggests if you aren't sure what your homeowner's policy coverage, contact your insurance agent to find out.
