CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee homeowner describes the moments when he woke up to find a car had crashed into his home Wednesday morning.
It was an accident that police said claimed the lives of two men who were 23 and 29 years old and left a 29-year-old woman who was sitting in the passenger seat with serious injuries.
[RELATED: Two killed after car crashes into Chicopee home]
The man who lives at 324 Carew Street told Western Mass News though he was the only one home at the time, the crash could have been devastating for his family.
"My kids room is upstairs and the accident was downstairs," he said.
The Chicopee homeowner showed Western Mass News how badly his house was damaged.
"The police and the fire department told me no safety, they cut the gas cut the electric," he added.
The homeowner’s neighbors said the crash could be heard down the street.
Even more unsettling is was what they heard after the impact.
"We just heard a lady screaming and then a guy screaming saying that his brother was dead his brother was dead," said Chicopee resident Jennifer Stewart.
Chicopee Police told Western Mass News they won't know the exact cause of the crash for weeks because their reconstruction team is conducting a full investigation, including toxicology tests.
While police said there hasn't been a lot of accidents in the area, Western Mass News has reported on dangerous driving on East Street.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
According to the Chicopee building comissioner, corner homes have a higher risk of being struck by vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.