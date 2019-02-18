CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man wanted for allegedly committing an armed robbery at a gas station last week was arrested over the weekend.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News officers responded to the Shell Gas Station on West Street for an armed robbery just before 5 a.m. on February 11.
The clerk told police the suspect entered the store with his head down and placed the knife on the counter while he demanded money.
Wilk said the suspect got away with some cash then fled on foot.
Officers weren't able to locate the suspect right away, but after further investigation they identified him as 36-year-old John Cyr Jr.
Around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, officers executed a search warrant at 555 Front Street where Cry Jr. and another suspect were placed under arrest without incident.
Cry Jr. is currnetly being held on $10,040 bail.
