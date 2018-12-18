CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing a long list of charges after police said he was speeding on the opposite side of the road while drunk Monday night.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, officers were coming back from an investigation on Front Street just after 10: 30 p.m. when they saw a vehicle going 78 mph in the opposite lane and almost hit a curb.
Officers followed the vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Mark Anthony Maldonado and pulled him over.
During the traffic stop, Wilk said Maldonaldo had red, glossy eyes and they could smell alcohol.
When Maldonaldo was asked to get out of his car Wilk said he resisted by grabbing his steering wheel, and while he was placed in handcuffs he tensed up and refused to move.
Wilk said they searched Maldonaldo's car and found an empty bottle of Captain Morgan Long Island Ice Tea.
As a result, Maldonaldo was charged with the following:
- OUI Liquor
- Reckless Operation of an M/V
- Possession of an open container of alcohol in an MV
- Speeding
- No Inspection Sticker
- Marked Lanes Violation
- Vehicle ID Number Not Displayed
- Resisting Arrest
Maldonaldo was taken to police headquarters to be processed, and eventually released on bail.
