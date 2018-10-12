SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man pleaded guilty on Friday in Springfield federal court for selling heroin in 2016.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Steven Brown plead guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin.
Brown was already facing state drug charges when he sold 300 bags of heroin to a cooperating witness in June 2016.
In addition to that drug charge, Brown has previously been convicted for drug distribution offenses six times between 2008 and 2013.
Brown could face up to 30 years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. He is expected to be sentenced in January 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.