CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man who plead guilty to selling heroin in 2016 was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
According to the Department of Justice, a federal judge ordered 28-year-old Steven Brown to serve three months (time served) in prison with six years of supervised release.
Brown was charged with distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin for when he sold 300 bags of heroin to a cooperating witness in Springfield in June of 2016.
Between 2008 and 2013, Brown was convicted for six drug distribution offenses and was already facing state drug charges at the time of his offense in 2016.
