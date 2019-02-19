CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said stole a carton of cigaretts from Family Dollar.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, the man pictured in surveillance entered the Family Dollar on Exchange Street just after 1 p.m. on January 28.
Wilk said the suspect placed the carton of Newports on the counter, and when the cashier went to scan them he grabbed the carton and ran away.
Anyone who recognizes the man in surveillance is asked to contact Chicopee Police by calling 413-594-1740, or can send a message on their Facebook page.
