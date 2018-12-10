CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In October, neighbors who live along East Main Street in Chicopee explained their concerns with speeding on their street.
Now, a new sign along the road is helping identify drivers disobeying the speed limit.
Homeowners along East Main Street in Chicopee are fed with the cars zooming down the street.
"Oh the speeds have increased traumatically over the past years," said John Stetson.
"I walk my dog five times a day on average and I’m afraid for both of us," Christina Loy added.
A few months ago, Loy made "slow down" signs and placed them up and down East Main Street.
Loy told Western Mass News they helped, but more still needed to be done, so she continued to reach out to city police for help.
Last week, they set up a new sign.
"It’s got a very clear speed limit sign that says 30. You can’t miss that huge speed limit sign on top of the sign itself," Loy noted.
The sign that Chicopee police put out has advanced technology to help identify traffic violators.
Even if an officer isn’t physically in the area, they could still catch you
Loy's neighbor John Stetson has lived along the street for more than 40 years and agrees the area is dangerous.
"My wife has an extremely hard time backing out of the driveway just judging the speeds of cars coming around the corner. The cars are fast, people are faster and everybody’s in a rush," Stetson added.
Chicopee police said the signs goal is to make sure drivers slow down.
Loy said some days she's noticed a difference, but it's not consistent.
"In a 30, 46 in a 30, 44, 42. I mean, come on folks. I think it’s going to take a while before the public gets it through their head that this is not a speeding zone on East Main Street," Loy noted.
