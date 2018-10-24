CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee woman is asking the court system to help her and her family.

She said she's a victim of Jose Dias, a contractor who allegedly has taken money from homeowners, and then disapears without finishing the work.

Kayla Weagle-Bruso reached out to Western Mass News after she claims Jose Dias came to her home, took nearly $2,000 then vanished.

It's the same story we've been hearing from other people who have reached out to us about the same man.

Weagle-Bruse said she would like to see Dias be arrested and charged and face a judge for the trouble he's put so many through.

"We had a leak in through the ceiling, you can really see," said Weagle-Bruso.

Weagle-Bruse looks at her bathroom after it was completely fixed by another contractor almost a year later.

She had reached out to Jose Dias last November, a contractor she said she found on a reputable website, Thumbtack, that she used in the past.

"He responded to the Thumbtack request. He said he could finally do it and easily seal up the repairs and the leak and the roof and do the drywall refinish and everything," said Weagle-Bruso.

Kayla said she and her husband gave Dias the nearly $2,000 he asked for upfront, but they never heard from him again.

"My husband started to contact him about the work he was going to do and he just, poof, gone!" Weagle-Bruso noted.

Kayla adds that she tried to take Dias to court but he didn't show up, telling the court he was out of town.

She said the court has issued warrants for his arrest.

Now, Kayla is meeting with a representative of the state attorney general in Springfield on Friday.

"Originally they responded back rejecting my request, and then a couple weeks ago, I received a call from them. They had noticed my small claims suit and called me and said hey we're looking into this matter," Weagle-Bruso continued.

Kayla said she's even considered moving her case from civil to criminal court.

"Everytime we get to court, and he doesn't show up, the clerk, the magistrate, the judge, they all go, it's a small claims situation, this is all we can do, and just issue another warrant. Well what does that mean if I put in a criminal complaint? Whatever it takes to get him into court," Weagle-Bruso added.

She said looking back she did find out that Jose's contracting license was revoked in 2015, and said she takes responsibility for that, but would like to see him charged sooner than later.