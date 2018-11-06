SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Hampden County Register of Deeds race was one a lot of people were keeping a close watch on.
Backed in controversy, the race drew quite a bit of attention in the days leading up to the election.
Tuesday night, Democrat Cheryl Coakley-Rivera declared victory with 56 percent out of 92 percent precincts reporting.
The race for Hampden County Register of Deeds heated up in the final days before the election.
Coakley-Rivera defeats Marie Angelides who accused Coakley-Rivera of forging signatures on her campaign paperwork which is required to get on the ballot.
Western Mass News attended the Coakley-Rivera and the room was packed with supporters.
