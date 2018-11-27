Commission: Over $2 million spent first week of retail pot sales

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the week since recreational pot sales began, people spent over $2 million on marijuana products, according to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.
Data released by the commission on Tuesday shows from November 20 to November 25, gross sales between Cultivate in Leicester and NETA in Northampton totaled $2,217,621.13.
The day after Thanksgiving had the highest amount of sales in one day, and 56,380 units were purchased overall.
