SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're only hours away from the polls opening across the state and as election officials prepare, security steps remain the focus.
You can never be too safe when it comes to protecting your voices in the voting booth, and that is why election officials require specific steps to ensure your vote counts.
Protecting the election process is critical. The secretary of the Commonwealth revealed Monday there were attempts to access the state’s cyber system.
"We detected minor efforts. They do not appear professional or overseas or anything coordinated, but periodically this is not unusual," said Secretary William Galvin.
The state stresses that their system has not been compromised, and they monitor any threats closely.
Locally, communities are doing their part to ensure election day goes smoothly.
"It’s a state requirement that police officers are at every precinct across the state. There’s going to be a Springfield police officer at all of our precincts and polling locations," said Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for Springfield Police.
"It’s really to preserve order and make sure no one is interfering with the election officials or supervisors that are there," Walsh continued.
While they do not expect any unruly behavior, they are always prepared.
"When officers are at a location, or somewhere where there are a lot of people, people inherently feel safer. With elections going on and everything you see in the news nowadays, they want to make sure there’s nothing fishy going on," Walsh noted.
Again, the polls open bright and early starting at 7 a.m.
Stay with Western Mass News on-air and online for your election day coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.