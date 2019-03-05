SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In January, the future of Central City Boxing and Barbell in Springfield was on the line.
Dean Fay, the Springfield Police Officer who opened the youth boxing gym has found a new home to continue his work of helping at-risk youth in the city.
In January, Western Mass News reported on how the building Fay had been in along Belmont Avenue was sold and he was being forced out.
'I'm just a street cop and guy trying to help kids," said Fay.
Balise Auto Group purchased the building Fay and his non-profit have been in for several years; forcing them to find a new home.
"Balise Auto Group was kind enough to step up and say, hey we want to help you the best we can, but unfortunately they need the building, so they gave us until May 31. They're helping us out and letting us stay here rent free until we find a place," said Fay.
With some help from the community, and even Mayor Domenic Sarno stepping in the ring, the group found a new home on Tyler Street.
"To have a mayor that's been out here and seen the kids. A lot of people will look at these kids and these are the kids if you see them in a dark alley you'd be scared, but when you see them outside of that element and you get to know these kids and you talk to them and listen to their story, that's huge. To have a mayor that has done that and what we need to do to point them in the right direction, that's huge," Fay continued.
Fay told Western Mass News they signed the purchase agreement and made a down payment this week, but still need help raising $245,000 for the building.
"We had a lot of people that jumped through hoops to reach out to us. We did have an organization, Paul Caron who is a close friend and former state rep. He brought in an organization that is in the process of donations $10,000. We have some other people that are willing to step to the plate and help us out. The community support that we've gotten so far is great," Fay continued.
"Whatever we take in for donations with the new building, we're going to present that building to the people who helped bring us there," Fay added.
If you would like to make a donation, please visit the link here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.