WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A police dispatcher in West Springfield was severely injured in a car accident over the weekend.
Now, the community is pulling together to help.
On Sunday night, West Springfield police dispatcher Brandon Cabot fractured his spine, ribs, and had a concussion during a car accident on I-391.
People in West Springfield came together to help Cabot pay the bills that will pop up while he’s recovering.
"It's a tough road ahead and we want to make sure that he knows we are there for him and anything we can do to help him out. It's the holiday season, its a tough time for this to happen," said Mayor William Reichelt.
Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News the entire community is looking for ways to help Brandon.
"We are all one big family here in town hall, and it's a town and local government. When something like this happens, it’s the town of West Springfield especially always comes together to help out," Reichelt noted.
With the community behind him, Cabot's co-workers are hoping that he will soon be back helping the people of West Springfield when they are in an emergency. Until then, they are proud to lend a hand.
"The community is definitely going to come together and support them. I’m very proud to be the leader of that community that is able to come together and help out a friend or someone in need," Reichelt continued.
If you would like to make a donation towards Cabot's medical expenses, please CLICK HERE.
