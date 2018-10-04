NORTHAMPTON, MA (WBBG/WSHM) -- The Northampton City Council is set to vote on a resolution opposing a gas pipeline expansion.
Columbia Gas is looking to begin the project that could increase their supply distribution in the Pioneer Valley.
This is an issue that has a lot of people concerned now more than ever.
Columbia Gas wants to build more pipes and expand existing lines to deliver more gas.
The project includes a 6 mile 12-inch pipe from Agawam to Holyoke and a 2 mile loop.
Those opposed to the gas pipeline expansion are calling for more clean energy in the city.
However, they are in favor of replacing old and failing pipes and repairing existing gas leaks.
They are also concerned that the cost of the expansion may ultimately fall back on ratepayers.
Thursday afternoon, protesters against the gas line marched in Holyoke to their utility provider Holyoke Gas and Electric to deliver a letter.
They then went to city hall to deliver that same letter to the mayor. Ultimately, it all comes down to safety.
After the natural gas-ignited explosions in the Merrimack Valley, many are worried about the potential for accidents.
Western Mass News reached out to Columbia Gas who said they were not aware of the meeting in Northampton and will not be attending.
The meeting at Northampton City Hall begins right at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
