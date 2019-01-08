SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield woman is out $9,000 after a contractor bailed on the work she paid him to do.
The nearly two-year-long ordeal marked a milestone on Tuesday after attracting the attention of some local contractors who pitched in to help.
Edite Fragoso Sheldon's mothers bathroom needed a little bit of attention, so local contractors stepped into help.
"When we got here there was a bad leak upstairs. All the water did a substantial amount of damage. It was left like that for a while, so there was mold growing. Very unsanitary, unsafe bathroom," said Project Manager Joe Frazio.
All that damage to the upstairs and downstairs bathrooms after a contractor, named Jose Dias, failed to do the work that Edite's mother paid him to do in 2017.
"She was really having a hard time getting in here. Between the smell of the mold, the ability to get into the shower with the ceiling falling down," said Sheldon.
As Edite and her mother continued to wait for the issue to be resolved legally, which included a complaint filed with the Attorney General's Office, Western Mass News heard from local electrician Adam Reilly this past October.
He wanted to personally help get the electrical work done at the home, which he did.
Then word spread to his cousin with Yankee Home Improvement, a company Ger Ronan owns.
"I'm on the Executive Board of the B.B.B., I get to see stories like this all the time. more than I care to and from a personal standpoint, this happened to me," said Ronan.
Ronan told Western Mass News personal experience set them on the path to help Edite's mom out.
"It was a ten I would say, it was bad," said Frazio.
As his project manager explains it was quite a lot of work to take on in a two-day period.
"We gutted all the damage out, we fixed the plumbing. Right now we're half way through here, put all the new sheetrock up. We've already done the acrylic walls in the bathroom, so it's a little less than 24 hours we got this done and we hope to finish this at some point today," Frazio continued.
Western Mass News reached out to the Attorney General's Office regarding the status of the complaint filed by Edite and her mother and will update that information once we hear back on-air and online.
