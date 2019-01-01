SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An uplifting way to start the New Year is by meeting the first babies born in the wee hours of January.
Though we ring in the new year, we can't help but rely on those old traditions to see us through; watching the ball drop, counting the seconds down, everyone has their own routine.
For Samantha Demetrius and her boyfriend Ryan Fortier, the couple was settled in for another year of calling it an early night when the moment months in the making was also early.
"We were in bed when she started having contractions," said Fortier.
"He was five days early, he was due on the 6th," said Demetrius.
But at 2:08 in the morning, Samantha and Ryan were off to begin the new year with their new son, Ryder Fortier, the first baby born at Baystate Medical Center in 2019.
"Guess he wanted to celebrate New Years," said Fortier.
With a first name similar to dad's and a middle name, shared with grandpa, and maybe a few other traits too.
'I just want to see him healthy and happy and achieve everything," said Demetrius.
