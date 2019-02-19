LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Court documents reveal more information about Friday night's drug bust at Frank's Diner in Ludlow.
Three men charged in connection to the bust all plead not guilty to various drug charges in Palmer District Court on Tuesday.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News revealed that cocaine, Suboxone, and erectile dysfunction pills weren't the only things allegedly recovered by police that night.
Evangelista was arrested at Frank's Diner Friday night after police raided his home, and according to court documents, Evangelista had a stack of Department of Transitional Assistance cards in his possession.
Those cards hold SNAP benefits and other economic help for low-income Massachusetts residents.
Court documents also link the relationships between Evangelista and the other men that were arrested.
According to court documents, Johnathan Table was not an employee of the diner, but when officers asked him why he was there after closing, he said, "I'm just waiting."
Police said they recovered cocaine and a snorting straw inside a vest that was in front of Table, and police claim they've seen Table enter the diner on a daily basis.
Court documents also revealed that during the investigation, Martin Morales tried to walk inside, and when he was asked to leave, he stayed on the sidewalk while police raided the diner.
When officers began to question Morales, he told police he worked at Frank's Diner and it was determined he had an outstanding arrest warrant.
While Morales was in custody, police said they found a white bottle of cocaine in his backpack along with "knock-off Viagra."
Another suspect, Antonio Capua was arrested for cocaine possession as well, and police also identified him as regularly visiting Frank's Diner after business hours, but only for short periods of time.
Capua appears to be one of many customers law enforcement said tipped them off to a drug operation out of the small unassuming diner.
The next court appearance for everyone involved will be a pre-trial hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.