MARLBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police said a Brimfield woman was killed in a two-car crash along I-290 in Marlborough Thursday morning.
State Police Media Relations said the accident happened around 10 a.m. in the left lane of the eastbound side of I-290 near exit 25.
The preliminary stages of the invesigation reveal that a 2010 Dodge Calliber was slowing down for traffic when a 2000 Jeep Cherokee crashed into the back of the Dodge.
State Police said the 19-year-old victim and three other people inside the Dodge were taken to UMass-Lakeside Hospital.
The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, and her name has not yet been released.
State Police noted the investigation will determine if there will be charges.
The accident remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services Section.
