Crews battle house fire on East Main St. in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Chicopee where crews are currently battling a house fire.
Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that this is in the area of East Main Street and Hilton Street.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time while crews work the scene.
Wilk noted no injuries were reported and the fire was contained to the top levels of the home.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
