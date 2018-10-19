Crews battling fire at Chicopee condominium complex

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Chicopee where crews are battling a fire inside a condominium this evening.
According to the Chicopee Fire Department, they responded to a fire at the complex on Meadowlark Lane around 10:20 p.m.
Fire officials couldn't tell us if anyone was hurt.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.