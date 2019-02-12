SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Columbia gas crews are working to repair a gas line that was struck by a snow plow in Southwick Tuesday night.
Tracy Stefanowicz with Columbia Gas told Western Mass News the plow truck struck a gas meter in the area of the 500 block of College Highway around 7:30 p.m.
Stefanowicz noted a bike shop was the only customer impacted, and crews will be on scene over the next several hours.
We're told the meter should be repaired by the end of the night and traffic in the area isn't impacted.
