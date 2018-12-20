SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even though Christmas is still five days away, the holiday travel season has begun.
With millions of Americans rushing to be home in time for Christmas, AAA is predicting that the roads will be very crowded, especially on Saturday.
AAA is predicting that this year will break records for the amount of Americans traveling over the holidays.
They also expect the busiest day to be Saturday with most people finishing up work and school on Friday, they anticipate Massachusetts travel to be busy on the December 22.
"With Christmas Eve being on a Monday we're seeing a lot of people getting a head start on Saturday so we expect the abundance of traveling to take place Saturday. The return days will vary, but most likely the day after Christmas people getting back to work or the following weekend," said Sandra Marsian with AAA.
Because of the way the holiday falls on the calendar, it’s a long time from Saturday until New Years day, so that’s a reason many people are taking off.
Western Mass News asked people who were finishing up their holiday shopping if they were packing up the car to hit the road home for the holidays, and some said staying at home is much easier.
"I'm going to stay at home. I don't want to fight with the traffic and all of that," said Sadie Young of West Brookfield.
AAA is projecting that in Massachusetts alone, 2.1 million people will be traveling by car to get home for the holidays.
For those who are waiting for their family to arrive, they are happy to host and avoid the traffic.
"I'm staying home, thankfully," said Dylan Haseltine.
If you plan on hitting the Mass Pike for the holidays, or are driving late at night, or in Friday's rain, be sure to be slow and patient and get home in time for Santa.
