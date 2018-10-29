SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Train service connecting western Massachusetts to Connecticut launched several months ago.
Now, overcrowding along the new CT Rail service has the state of Connecticut asking Amtrak for increased service.
Public transportation is the lifeblood of any community.
"Most weekends I like to come back to see my family," said Joe Pertone.
The CT Rail is an easy option for folks like Petrone who lives in New York City.
"If you don’t have a car you’re either stuck going on the bus or taking the train if you want to travel affordably," Pertrone added.
Pertrone said the rail line gets pretty crowded on the weekends.
This comes after reports of passengers being kicked off crowded trains on the Hartford line have surfaced.
Western Mass News spoke with Judd Everheart with the Connecticut Department of Transportation:
“We are working with Amtrak to ensure that their conductors understand that CT Rail customers should not be asked to get off an Amtrak train that is serving the Hartford line. We have a “one ticket, any train” policy on the Hartford line, meaning that a passenger with a valid ticket whether it’s an Amtrak, CT Rail Hartford line, or U-Pass ticket should be allowed to board any train on the Hartford line.”
They are also asking Amtrak to add cars to the Amtrak lines.
Amtrak told Western Mass News in a statement that "Amtrak and CT DOT are working together to resolve the crowding issues that are occurring on some Hartford line trains.”
The CT DOT also said Amtrak is working on finding additional train cars to run in Connecticut and we [CT DOT] are also looking at the option of providing Connecticut equipment for Amtrak to operate to meet demand on the Hartford line.
