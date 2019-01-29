SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With bitter cold temperatures on the way, the phones for fuel assistance programs have been ringing off the hook.
This year, the amount of help that can be granted has been cut in half, so people who rely on assistance to heat their homes are coming up short early this winter.
"We are already getting calls from folks who are in a panic because they are already getting shut off notices and they don’t know what they are going to make ends meet and heat their home," said Melissa White, Program Director at the Valley Opportunity Council.
White told Western Mass News that Massachusetts received significantly less funding this year for home heating assistance as the budget was slashed by $11 million.
That piled on top of millions of dollars of cuts over the last few years, so someone who recieves assistance is getting half of what they had gotten in the past.
For example, this season someone who usually gets $100 in assistance will only get $50
"We have about 1,500 folks that are running out and that number will increase and magnify as the winter goes on," White explained.
When people are looking at this week’s cold weather they are starting to panic. When people are desperate for heat, dangerous things can happen.
"We are talking about a record-breaking cold snap. People are already starting to run out of heat, and people do some un-safe things when that happens in order to hear their homes," White noted.
About ten days ago, state senators from across the Commonwealth signed a letter asking Governor Charlie Baker for $30 million to put towards heating assistance to fill the gap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.