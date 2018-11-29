Dave's Soda and Pet City closing Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dave's Soda and Pet City has been on Carew Street in Springfield since 1990.
But after the new year, the store will be shutting it's doors for good.
It was not an easy decision for Dave Ratner, the owner of Dave's Soda and Pet City, to close their Springfield location.
It was the third store he opened in western Massachusetts, but he's thankful his other six locations will continue to stay in business.
"It’s been an honor to be trusted with the health of the creature that they love more than anything else," said Ratner.
For nearly 30 years, Dave's Soda and Pet City has been a staple in the Springfield community.
"It’s probably a half a mile away and shopping here for 13,15 years," said Bonnie Elmer.
Come mid-January the store on Carew Street will be closed.
"It’s about a 12,500 square foot store that is about 6,000 square feet too big. It’s been a wonderful store for almost 30 years, but it’s the way our industry has evolved," Ratner added.
"It’s just too big now and the building is tired, it’s inefficient. The cost of businesses, everything has gone up. The lease is up at the end of January and we just have to close it," Ratner continued.
Ratner told Western Mass News big box stores and online retailers have made it difficult to run a small business.
"There’s online retailers. There’s food that you used to only be able to buy in my store that got bought out by Smuckers and all the big companies. Now you can buy them in the grocery stores," Ratner explained.
There's good news for loyal customers, since Dave's six other locations will still be open.
The Ludlow and Agawam locations are both about six miles away from the Springfield store.
"It’s very sad. My dogs come to the clinics here. They don’t like the car, it’s very short. Now we’ll just have to go to Ludlow," said Elmer.
Ratner said he'll miss the relationships he's formed with customers over the years, and even the time someone broke into his store and stole a $3,000 bird.
"They came in during the middle of the day, hid in the store, waited till we closed and then broke out of the store with the bird," said Ratner.
"It’s been such an honor to be part of the Springfield community," Ratner noted.
Ratner said that even though the store is closing, all of his employees at the Springfield store will continue to have a job.
Along with all the inventory, they'll be moving to other store locations.
Rocky's Ace Hardware in the Springfield Plaza has partnered with the business and will be selling Dave's food at their store.
