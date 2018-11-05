SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday evening's deadly car and pedestrian accident in Springfield has many people in the area speaking out about the dangerous intersection.
The Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit is still investigating, but the family of 27-year-old William Ramos told Western Mass News exclusively that he was the man hit and killed.
At the corner of West Street and Plainfield Street, just over the North End Bridge, is where Thursday's deadly accident happened.
On Monday afternoon there were dozens of people trying to cross the intersection and many said that hearing someone was hit is sadly, not surprising.
"You see it's almost mid-afternoon and the traffic is still hectic. It is like crossing a New York street," said Ramon Reyes.
Reyes said he crosses through the area daily.
"Very close calls and that's even with people with strollers or babies walking," Reyes added.
Springfield Police responded to the area Thursday evening after a car hit a pedestrian.
The family of 27-year-old William Ramos told Western Mass News he was walking home from the Pride gas station when he was hit.
"What I heard was supposedly the light was red and he went to cross the street. What I heard too was he went to look down the street because he saw cars coming up, and he noticed this specific car was not going to stop. He tried to run for his life, he did, but he didn't make it," said Ramo's sister, Stephanie Cotto.
Springfield Police said in the last two years there's been three car versus pedestrian crashes, and Thursday's was the second deadly accident.
"It is a lot of volume out there and there is a lot of people who cross into the neighborhood from the businesses across the street. It's just really up to everyone involved. Drivers, pedestrians, to be as careful as you can especially in those high volume areas," said Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for Springfield Police.
"It doesn't surprise me. It was going to happen sooner or later and lord knows it happened this past weekend. Rest in peace for everybody, and the family as well," Reyes continued.
Now, Springfield Police told us that the driver stayed on scene after the accident, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Another good reminder is that Daylight Saving Time just ended and it is getting darker out earlier, so drivers and pedestrians should make sure you are aware of your surroundings.
If you have to cross the street, safely do so in a marked crosswalk, and drivers, keep your eyes on the road.
