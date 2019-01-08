WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you were looking to grab a Dave's Double and a Frosty in Westfield, you're out of luck.
A deep fryer fire over the weekend at the Wendy's on Southampton Road in Westfield caused thousands in damage which forced the restaurant to close, according to Westfield Deputy Chief Seth Ellis.
Ellis told Western Mass News before firefighters responded Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., employee's tried to put out the flames coming from a vent on the roof but had to evacuate when it became apparent the extinguisher was not having an adequate effect.
Everyone was able to make it out safely before crews got there, and firefighters used the restaurants class K extinguisher and several larger dry chemical extinguishers to put the fire out.
According to Deputy Chief Ellis, the fire was caused by overheated oil in the deep fryer which resulted in $15,000 in damage.
