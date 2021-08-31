CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $24.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 27 cents per share.
The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $138.6 million in the period.
Destination XL expects full-year earnings to be 64 cents to 76 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $490 million to $505 million.
Destination XL shares have increased nineteenfold since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen fourteenfold in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXLG
