WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Different types of schools call for different safety plans, and many western Massachusetts school districts, including Westfield have technical schools geared towards helping students enter careers in the service industry.
"There is more of a connection I would say today to the community than there is at Westfield High School," said Christopher Rogers, Administrator of Student Intervention.
There's no better way to learn a trade than by hands-on practice.
Students at Westfield Technical Academy practice autobody repair, electrical work, and culinary skills on members of local community.
"At a career technical high school part of their curriculum frameworks for customer service are to be able to you know work with customers," said Westfield Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski.
"We have a culinary arts department where they run a restaurant called Tigers Pride where they're open for lunch every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday," said Czaporowski.
Letting the public in means extra protocols to keep danger out.
"We have to be more aware of the people who are coming into the building which is why they get escorted pretty much everywhere," Czaporowski added.
For the technical high academy, Westfield has a fleet of different adults guarding access to the school.
"It could be a retired police officer, a volunteer in the community which we have a lot of, that could be somebody who works for our volunteers in public schools program," Czaporowski noted.
"We don't want to limit that exposure because that is part of their curriculum to be able to run the front of a house of a restaurant similarly with our auto technology program they work on people's cars," Czaporowski continued.
Ultimately, district officials hope the students at the technical academy learn more than just the tricks of their own trade.
"One of the things that I think is important is that the skills that they're learning about safety in the school level are also things that are applicable to the real world. Whether it be at a mall, or a store, or movie theater hopefully the students will take the training they receive their and be able to utilize it in situations that may arise outside of school," Czaporowski added.
