LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in Longmeadow fear a big gust of wind could blow a dangerous chemical from a construction site to a nearby business park.
Labor Management Representative Dan Mulcahy told Western Mass News an uncovered pile of dirt could pose a serious health hazard to people who work across the street from Dwight Road.
"I noticed the covering on top of the soil was ripped apart," said Mulcahy.
Mulcahy of the Local 63 Union said the pile of dirt gives new meaning to the word “dirty”
"It seemed to be something that was dirty, meaning there is asbestos in it," Mulcahy explained.
Mulcahy's concerns were heightened a couple days ago when he said asbestos warning signs went up around the dirt.
According to Mulcahy, the pile came from the now-demolished DPW building and has been uncovered for a few weeks.
"What concerns me is that this could be airborne. If there's a gust of wind, and especially with a company being right across the street, people going to their cars before or after work," Mulcahy noted.
Western Mass News spoke with Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane, who said the air was monitored closely when the dirt being piled.
Crane added that no asbestos was detected during that time, but he too would like to see the pile covered.
"There is a little shower unit over there. I believe it's where the workers would wash out with their full suits on," said Crane.
Mulcahy noted there's protocols on site that appear to be taken to keep construction workers safe from asbestos.
Saltmarsh Industries Construction said it's the abatement company's responsibility to cover the pile.
Western Mass News reached out to them for a statement, but their offices were closed.
"It can cause cancer. There's many lawsuits out there because of this type of exposure. We in the construction industry take this very seriously," said
Again, Mulcahy's end goal is to get the pile covered completely, with cancer signage posted clearly until everything is disposed of properly.
