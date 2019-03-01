EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a new recommendation to get revaccinated against the measles especially if you're traveling overseas.
Doctors recommend if you have plans to go anywhere overseas, it may be a good idea to get another shot if you were born between 1957 and the early 70s.
But some health experts said they are concerned about it's efficacy.
"If you're born after 1957 and traveling to an international country, you should make sure you have at least two doses of the MMR vaccine," said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow.
MMR stands for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.
Dr. Kelley told Western Mass News that even if you aren't traveling overseas, it's a good idea to get it anyway.
"I would consider getting the second dose anyway because it certainly won't hurt and it might help someday in the future," Dr. Kelley added.
"If you're not going to be doing any international travel or an area where there's been outbreaks you should feel confident that you are fine," Dr. Kelley explained.
Dr. Kelley said especially with recent outbreaks of the measles, it doesn't hurt to get another dose.
"You'd have to see if you think you've only had one dose when in your 40s or 50s. You can check worth your primary care to see if they have that in stock; the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine. If they don't, a lot of times various health departments in larger cities will have it available," Dr. Kelley continued.
According to the CDC, an "outbreak" is defined as three or more cases of a disease.
So far this year, the CDC said there have been three outbreaks of the measles in New York state, and an outbreak in Washington state, Texas, and Illinois.
Dr. Kelley said if your child has gotten the measles vaccine, there is no need to revaccinate them.
"It gives you very good protection so this does not apply, this is not a recommendation that applies to children or anyone that is college aged or younger whose been fully vaccinated," Dr. Kelley continued.
Dr. Kelley said measles shows symptoms of anything from a fever, to a rash, to joint pain, but it's always a good idea to check with your doctor if you have any symptoms.
