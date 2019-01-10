AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The town of Agawam is working with the state to help alleviate traffic concerns when construction is underway on the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.
The bridge was originally built back in the 1940s and anyone who’s driven on it knows your entire car shakes as you cross, that’s why it’s not just being repaired, but being taken out and built from the ground up.
Construction is currently in the early stages, but when it continues to ramp up in the end of January, traffic will be down to one lane for cars going in and out of that part of town.
The other bridge that can be used is the Vietnam Memorial Bridge by Front Street, but the issue there is that a CSX train goes through and stops there for a long period of time, backing up traffic.
That’s why West Springfield and Agawam are working with the Department of Transportation to have signs put up to let commuters know when the train is on the tracks, so drivers can seek an alternate route.
“It’ll be a big help I think to residents. It’s one little thing we can do to try and soften the blow of the inconvenience of this bridge, but the bridge projects needs to be done. I mean, what’s the alternative, wait til it falls? We need to fix it. It’s going to be inconvenient for businesses and residents but that’s part of the progress, we got to get it done," said Agawam Mayor William Sapelli.
Agawam will have four signs, and West Springfield will receive five. The MassDOT will pay for the maintenance of the signs during construction.
Mayor Sapelli told Western Mass News that they plan on keeping the signs in place once the bridge construction is complete.
Construction is expected to be completed by 2022.
