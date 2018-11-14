SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Department of Public Works crews in western Massachusetts have been preparing for the winter for months.
With the snow soon to fall, they ask residents to make sure they do their part to make everyone safe.
With leaves piled up on everyone's yards, the Springfield Department of Public Works asks that residents make sure their leaves don’t end up in the street.
"The one thing that I would really ask is that the residents clear all the leaves from the street. If we have to plow, they are sanding and salting it's hard to get into those leaves," said Chris Cignoli, Springfield DPW Director.
When that snow does fall, it will most likely require some shoveling.
Many are ditching their rakes for shovels, and hitting up the hardware stores for supplies.
It’s so early in the season that Rocky’s in Springfield is waiting for their salt to arrive.
"We just got our shovels out, our ice melt is on the way but it's still a little early for that because people are still trying to get their yards clean and prepare for the snowfall," said Mitchell Johnson, Assistant Manager at Rocky's Ace Hardware.
Usually, the city of Springfield told Western Mass News they don’t put out their free sand for residents until a little later in the year.
With the snow already in the forecast, it will be open for the public as soon as tomorrow morning.
"In the next few days that is going to get put out there. In years past when the weather was nicer, that stuff probably wouldn’t get put out. Now that it is starting to get cold and its starting to rain and freeze we will put that out there," said Cignoli.
The shed next to Blunt Park is where the sand for Springfield residents is located, and that shed will be full of sand by Thursday morning.
