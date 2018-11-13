CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Like it or not winter is coming, and local public works crews have been hard at work to ensure roads are safe.
Balancing a winter budget can be tough with unpredictable nature, and local public works departments have ways to stretch a dollar.
This year, they may have gotten a deal to get them started.
"We can’t control mother nature so it’s more of a moving budget," said Elizabette Botelho with the Chicopee Department of Public Works.
Every city and town handles their snow clean up differently. For example, Chicopee made a switch from the traditional salt and sand mix a few years ago.
"The salt is impregnated with the deicer agent. On the rock salt it has a 90 percent effect rate, more than the old," explained Michael Carra with the Chicopee DPW.
The new mixture costs more per ton, but Carra said they use half of what they used to.
While the cost of traditional road salt is rising in other parts of the country, the state of Massachusetts is catching a break.
Mass DOT told Western Mass News salt prices have dropped about 20 percent this year.
Last year, the average price per ton was $62.13 while this year, the average rings up to about $50.29.
Salt is a big ticket item in the state’s budget. Last year they spent $30 million on salt.
With fingers crossed for a mild winter, public works crews said they are prepared either way.
Chicopee’s Public Works Department said they are closely monitoring the end of week storm and their equipment is ready for the first winter event of the season.
