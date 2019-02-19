CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police said a 24-year-old man had to be rushed to the hospital after rolling his vehicle over on the Mass Pike in Chicopee Tuesday night.
According to State Police Media Relations, the single-vehicle accident occurred just after 8 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway near exit 5.
We're told the driver was the only person inside, and he had to be extricated from his vehicle where he was later transported to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The right lane was closed for several hours and reopened just before 11 p.m.
