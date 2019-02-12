LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. DOT had thousands of pieces of snow clearing equipment out on the roads on Tuesday, but with the timing of the storm, that didn't matter.
There were a number of accidents reported on both I-91 and the Mass Pike as well as backroads.
Almost anywhere you travelled in western Massachusetts you came across someone who slid off the road.
A lot of people on the road didn't have a choice, and some travelers told Western Mass News they wished they could have stayed where they were, instead of driving home.
"We’ve seen three accidents, some right off the road down in a ditch two on the side. It’s slow going. We went away for a couple of days so we have to go back to work tomorrow," said Jim and Lisa Faust.
As of Tuesday evening, the Mass. DOT tweeted they had over 3,000 plow crews working hard to clear that wet, icy, slushy snow from state roads.
#MAtraffic Alert: #MAsnow crews total 3,141 continuing to plow state roads. Roads wet to snow-covered. #DontCrowdThePlow as crews clear state roads tonight.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2019
Speed limit restrictions are still in place along the Mass Pike as well.
