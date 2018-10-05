SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Columbus Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends of the year on state highways, which means you’ll definitely want to plan ahead.
With the weather looking great this weekend, folks will surely be taking advantage of it.
Highways like I-91 could get busy with folks heading up north to view the foliage.
According to AAA, popular destinations include Cape Cod, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Sean Bracken said this weekend is the perfect time to soak in nature's beauty.
"Start seeing the trees starting to turn. It's a crisp fall day in New England," Bracken said.
Kris Waterman is traveling to Taunton, Massachusetts from New York. He said your best bet is to have some patience.
"It’s been very thick. Just put some music on and go with the flow," said Waterman.
A multi-vehicle crash on I-91 south cause some problems in Holyoke earlier Friday afternoon.
Thankfully, there were no injuries but it’s a good reminder to use extra caution.
In that accident, two of the left lanes had to be blocked which caused extra congestion.
AAA said if accidents can be avoided that helps with traffic too.
To keep an eye on your local traffic conditions, take a look at our live traffic map here and download the Western Mass News app.
