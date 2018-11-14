EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s no surprise to western Massachusetts residents that the deer make their presence known during the fall and winter months
When you’re out driving, colliding with a deer can be very dangerous, causing damage to your vehicle and even you.
Drivers should always be cautious and alert when driving on the road, but especially during the fall and winter as deer start to cross in front of cars.
Tony Bordoni from Body Works Unlimited told Western Mass News his auto body shop deals with this issue every year, but he’s seen a significant increase in deer collisions recently.
“I have seen an average of two to three a week coming in here for deer hits," Bordoni said.
According to the insurance company Esurance, October to December are considered breeding season for deer which is why drivers experience an uptick in deer collisions.
Not only are they dangerous, but the repairs can be pretty costly as well.
“He’s putting a new headlight a new fender a new bumper where most of the deer hit. Usually that’s where they go. They usually hit the fender light and bumper," Bordoni explained.
“It gets kind of costly because of the parts and the labor we have to paint it install it detail the truck," Bordoni continued.
If you do come across a deer while you’re driving, make sure you break firmly and calmly so that you don’t serve off the road. Swerving could potentially cause more damage to you or your vehicle.
Another suggestion is to purchase a silent horn to scare off the deer, and of course slow down.
“Obviously speeds a factor too. If you’re speeding and a deer runs out in front of you, chances are you are going to hit them. I recommend driving a little slower this time of year be a little more cautious," Bordoni noted.
Deer tend to travel in groups so if you see one, chances are there are probably more around the same area.
