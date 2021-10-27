WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $23.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.
The software intellegence company posted revenue of $226.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in January, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to be 16 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $233 million to $235 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of 63 cents to 65 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $913 million to $919 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT
