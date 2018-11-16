SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The storm left many business owners working long hours to clean up the wintry mess.
Although the roads are cleared up and ready to go now, this kind of weather can be tough for businesses.
In an ideal world, snow days would be all about taking in a view, but as an adult, it is really a lot of work, especially if you own a business.
"We have to get the snow clear for our customers. I love snow, I love to ski in it, but when it comes to November, it’s nothing but a pain," said Ed Hamel, Owner of Glendale Ridge Vineyard in Southampton.
The Western Mass News Sky Drone showed the acres of snowy vines at Glendale Vineyard, but Hamel
was out early dealing with the mess.
"It’s soft, it’s wet, the ground isn’t frozen underneath so I make a mess when I plow, but I’m doing the best I can," Hamel added.
As a New England business owner, he knows the challenges.
"Nobody is ready for the first snowfall. Everything is delayed and maybe done the wrong way but you just gotta deal with it," Hamel continued.
As the work comes to a wrap, they are ready to host customers when they open Friday afternoon.
"The sun is shining on me. It’s not a bad day at all, wind stopped blowing, it’s a nice day," said Hamel.
This is just the first of likely many snowfalls this season, and ready or not, winter is coming.
