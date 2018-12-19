EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in East Longmeadow's history, fire and ambulance service will soon be staffed by full-time, career firefighters 24/7.
Since the town of East Longmeadow keeps growing, that means there's more residents and more businesses.
The fire department chief told Western Mass News the time has come for changes at the station to reflect the immense changes happening within the town.
East Longmeadow is now a town of about 16,000.
"The number of residential structures is growing. Every year there's a new development going in; newer houses, bigger houses," said East Longmeadow Fire Chief Paul Morrissette.
The number of medical facilities, senior and assisted living complexes, and other businesses are growing as well.
"On the other end of town, the industrial side, we've got a lot more industrial complexes then we had 20 years ago," Chief Morrissette added.
With so much change, Chief Morrissette told Western Mass News that fire and EMS service needed an overhaul as well.
"We've been working at it for over two years and effectively, December 23 we start the service 24 hours a day," Chief Morrissette explained.
Beginning Sunday, for the first time in East Longmeadow history, fire and EMS will be staffed 24-7 with career firefighters.
Chief Morrissette said right now, full-time firefighters are on 12 hours during the day with on-call staff at night.
"It is a safety issue as far as response," he noted.
"We will end up once we have our final round of hiring in January with 20 career firefighters plus the chief and roughly 15 to 20 on call firefighters," he continued.
The change comes at a price that nearly doubles the department's budget from just under $1 million to approximately $2 million.
"Roughly 25 percent of that will be helped by the EMS ambulance service," Chief Morrisette stated.
As will the fact, according to the chief, that all staff will be required to perform duel roles, trained as paramedics and firefighters.
"I'm very excited, the staff is very excited," Chief Morrissette added.
He said on-call firefighters will still play a role to be available for major or multiple incidents in town.
The department is holding a ceremony Thursday night to officially announce their new 24-7 status, and several firefighters will also receive promotions and awards for service.
