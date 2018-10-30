EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- East Longmeadow police are reminding residents to keep their doors locked following a spike in recent car break-ins.
It's not only East Longmeadow, but other local departments are sending out additional safety warnings on the eve of Halloween, which is apparently a favorite holiday for trick-or-treaters and car thieves.
The quiet neighborhoods of East Longmeadow have been hit by dozens of car break-ins.
"We've had quite a string of break-ins, it isn't unique to this town," said East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Dan Bruno.
Other surrounding police departments reporting similar incidents.
"These aren't traditional breaks that people think of where a window is getting smashed, or somebody is using a tool to get into their car. It's simply they're checking car doors. If it's unlocked they're gaining access," Sgt. Bruno explained.
Sgt. Bruno told Western Mass News in most cases, cars were not locked.
"If you leave anything valuable in your car, even a cup holder full of change, that's a good target for someone. If they hit ten cars, they can get quite a bit of money," Sgt. Bruno noted.
The department is getting help trying to find those responsible from residents.
"We have video doorbells, camera systems on homes. We have quite a few submissions from residents who have captured images and video of people of interest," Sgt. Bruno added.
One of those submissions were posted on the East Longmeadow Police Department's Facebook page.
Home surveillance video shows a person wearing a backpack clearly trying to get into a truck.
"If you see someone walking in your neighborhood that you don't normally see there, at a time that you wouldn't normally see them, call us. I'd rather stop, have a conversation with that person, and find out that there's just walking their dog rather than breaking into your car," Sgt. Bruno continued.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau said Halloween makes it into the top five holidays with the most car thefts. Sgt. Bruno said car break-ins rank high as well.
"Car breaks tend to spike around this time of year especially on Halloween night. Perfect excuse for people to wear a mask on in the middle of the night so it doesn't look out of place," said Sgt. Bruno.
As for the "person of interest" in that home security video, anyone with information is asked to contact the East Longmeadow Police Department by calling 413-525-5440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.