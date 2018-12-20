EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With INSA beginning to sell recreational marijuana this weekend, local businesses are also preparing for opening day.
When NETA opened, thousands made their way to Northampton and some days they waited in line for hours.
Businesses in Easthampton are also excited for that influx of visitors.
Gaby Hernandez is a line cook at Galaxy, a restaurant on Main Street in Easthampton.
Hernandez told Western Mass News that Saturday will be an exciting day for the town when INSA begins selling recreational marijuana.
"This is a great town. We've got beautiful promenade and then the downtown is exploding with new businesses every day. I moved to Easthampton myself only last year and I'm so happy to have done it," said Hernandez.
It's an admiration for the town that she hopes INSA visitors will join in on.
"INSA's only down the street so we hope people come this way. We've been really trying to push out new menu items lately because of the holiday season so we're hoping that will add to the traffic a lot," Hernandez added.
Even though NETA's been open for weeks now, Hernandez hopes that the traffic now makes its way to Easthampton.
"Northampton's been really busy so come to one town over, populate our street instead. It'd be nice to gave a line as far as there's was, all the way down the block for sure," Hernandez continued.
INSA will open to the public for adult-use sales at 10 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.