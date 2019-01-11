EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easthampton police are asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.
According to Easthampton Police Chief Alberti, the suspect entered BankESB on Main Street around 2:44 p.m. on Friday where he passed a note to the teller demanding money and implied that he had a weapon.
The suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of cash then fled on foot.
Police describe the suspect as being a white, heavyset, middle-aged man that's 5'5'' tall.
The suspect was wearing a black knit hat, black scarf, black gloves with red tips, a blue jacket over a grey hoodie, black pants with a white gauze over his left eye.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Easthampton police at 413-527-1212, or send them a message on Facebook.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story with the latest on-air and online.
